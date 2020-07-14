State Sen. Anthony Williams announces he's tested positive for COVID-19

The Democratic Whip said he has informed colleagues of his diagnosis and is self-isolating while he recovers.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania Senate Minority Whip Anthony Williams has tested positive for COVID-19, his office confirmed Tuesday.

In a statement, Williams (D-Philadelphia/Delaware) said he has temporarily closed his office and will self-isolate while he recovers.

His staff will work remotely, Williams said.

Williams' full statement reads:

“I have tested positive for COVID-19. I am following all recommended guidelines from the CDC and Pennsylvania Department of Health and have informed my Democratic leadership, colleagues, and those I’ve come in contact with so that they can take the necessary steps to evaluate if they are running any risk. I will continue to work for the people of the Pennsylvania 8th Senatorial District during this time.

Out of an abundance of caution, my offices will be closed for two weeks and staff will be working remotely.”

Williams, a Philadelphia native and a graduate of Franklin & Marshall College in Lancaster County, has served as the Democratic Whip in 2011 and has been a member of the state Senate since 1989.