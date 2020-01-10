State Rep. Paul Schemel says he's self-quarantining after positive COVID-19 test

The Franklin County Republican said he began experiencing symptoms Wednesday. The House has suspended all legislative activities to perform contract tracing.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — State Rep. Paul Schemel announced Thursday he is self-quarantining after testing positive for COVID-19.

The Franklin County Republican began experiencing symptoms on Wednesday.

Schemel issued the following statement on Thursday, after his test results came back:

“After experiencing mild symptoms of COVID-19 yesterday, I took a COVID-19 test today and was informed of a positive result this morning. Though I was in the Capitol on Tuesday, Sept. 29, I was experiencing no symptoms. I was not in the Capitol on Wednesday, Sept. 30, when I began experiencing symptoms. Upon experiencing symptoms on Wednesday, I began to self-quarantine.

“As soon as I received a positive test result on Thursday, I informed the appropriate House offices. I am following the advice of medical professionals and the protocols of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives to ensure the safety of my family, staff, and fellow members.”

Schemel is running for re-election and is unopposed on this year's ballot. He serves part of Franklin County and it includes the following: Letterkenny Township, Hamilton Township, Antrim Township, Qunicy Township, Washington Township, Greencastle Borough, Mont Alto Borough, and Waynesboro Borough.

Schemel was first elected to the State House in 2014.

Representing the 90th District, Schemel was one of several Franklin County Republican lawmakers to voice his opposition to Lt. Gov. John Fetterman's Recreational Marijuana Listening Tour, which visited every Pennsylvania county last year seeking feedback from voters on the issue.

Schemel and other Republican lawmakers announced plans to move Franklin County into the Yellow Phase of COVID-19 mitigation in May before the state order.

In June, he was one of a handful of Republican lawmakers who announced plans to introduce legislation to reform Act 111, the Policemen and Firemen Collective Bargaining Act of 1968, which some say allows police unions to use collective bargaining agreements to protect officers from being held accountable for their actions.

Pennsylvania House Speaker Bryan Cutler announced Thursday that all legislative activities have been suspended so that contract tracing can be performed after Schemel's positive test.

"Out of an abundance of caution for all Capitol staff, caucus employees and members, House voting session scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, is canceled," Cutler said in a statement. "A member of the House received a positive COVID-19 diagnosis earlier this morning. The member was last present in the Capitol on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020.

"The member is working with human resources to determine all interactions with other members and staff to track any possible exposures under Pennsylvania Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines. Those who may have been exposed are being contacted.The member is self-isolating and is experiencing mild symptoms.As a reminder, the House chamber, meeting rooms and staff work areas are professionally sanitized nightly after each session day.