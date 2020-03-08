State Rep. John Galloway is in self-quarantine after coming in contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A member of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives is in self-quarantine after learning he came in contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.
State Rep. John Galloway, a Bucks County Democrat, announced the news in a statement Monday.
Galloway said:
“This morning I was informed that I have been in contact with someone who recently tested positive for COVID-19,” Galloway said. “Due to this exposure, I have my closed my district office, I have advised my staff to self-quarantine and I will be self-quarantining for the next 14 days.
“Upon learning of this exposure, I immediately contacted the Democratic Caucus Human Resources Office who, in turn, notified the Chief Clerk’s office in Harrisburg. My district office will remain closed for the next 14 days.
“The last time I was in Harrisburg was for legislative session on July 14, 2020, so Human Resources is not concerned about any possible transmission from this exposure to the Harrisburg complex.”