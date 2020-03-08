State Rep. John Galloway is in self-quarantine after coming in contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19

The Bucks County Democrat said he has closed his district office and advised his staff to go into self-quarantine for 14 days.

State Rep. John Galloway, a Bucks County Democrat, announced the news in a statement Monday.

Galloway said:

“This morning I was informed that I have been in contact with someone who recently tested positive for COVID-19,” Galloway said. “Due to this exposure, I have my closed my district office, I have advised my staff to self-quarantine and I will be self-quarantining for the next 14 days.

“Upon learning of this exposure, I immediately contacted the Democratic Caucus Human Resources Office who, in turn, notified the Chief Clerk’s office in Harrisburg. My district office will remain closed for the next 14 days.