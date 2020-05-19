State releases COVID-19 data for nursing homes; here's a look at what it shows in Central PA

Spring Creek Rehab & Nursing Center in Dauphin County has the highest number of cases; Conestoga View in Lancaster County has the most recorded deaths

The Wolf Administration today released data on the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths at long-term care facilities in Pennsylvania.

“Long-term care facility residents are among the most vulnerable Pennsylvanians, and we want their families to have the latest information on what is going on in the facilities in which their loved ones reside,” Dr. Levine said. “COVID-19 is a particularly challenging situation for these settings as they care for residents with serious medical conditions. We will continue to work to ensure the safety and wellbeing of residents through education, resources and testing.”

The data provides the number of cases, number of employee cases and number of deaths that have occurred at each facility. For facilities with less than five in any of these data points, the information is redacted.

There are no recorded cases in long-term facilities located in Juniata, Mifflin, or Perry counties.

Here are the facilities with the most cases from each of the other Central Pennsylvania counties. Go here to access the complete data for each county in the state.

Adams County

Paramount Nursing & Rehab, Fayetteville : 22 residents, 0 staff, 0 recorded deaths

: less than 5 residents, 0 staff, 0 recorded deaths) Spiritrust Lutheran The Village at Gettysburg: less than 5 residents, 0 staff, 0 recorded deaths)

Cumberland County

Shippensburg Health Care Center: 88 residents, 18 employees, 23 recorded deaths

51 residents, 15 employees, 7 recorded deaths Sarah A. Todd Memorial Home: 40 residents, less than 5 employees, less than 5 recorded deaths

Dauphin County

Spring Creek Rehab & Nursing Center: 169 residents, 21 employees, 14 recorded deaths

47 patients, 16 employees, 10 recorded deaths Premier at Susquehanna Nursing & Rehab: 44 residents, 16 employees, less than 5 recorded deaths

Franklin County

ManorCare Health Services Chambersburg: 57 residents, 10 employees, less than 5 recorded deaths

57 residents, 10 employees, less than 5 recorded deaths Shook Home: 42 residents, less than 5 employees, less than 5 recorded deaths

Lancaster County

Conestoga View: 103 residents, 34 employees, 32 recorded deaths

46 residents, 14 employees, 11 recorded deaths Mennonite Home, Inc: 41 residents, 18 employees, 14 recorded deaths

Lebanon County

Stoneridge Towne Centre: 71 residents, 10 employees, 10 recorded deaths

Cornwall Manor: 11 residents, less than 5 employees, less than 5 recorded deaths

ManorCare Health Services Lebanon: 7 residents, less than 5 employees, less than 5 recorded deaths

York County