This year's State Police youth camps have been cancelled due to COVID-19

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police announced Friday that its youth camps will be cancelled due to COVID-19 safety concerns this year.

It's the second straight year that the camps, which typically are held in the spring and summer months, have been called off due to the pandemic.

“Camp Cadet, Commissioner’s Honor Camp, and Sunny Day Camp are sources of community partnership and pride throughout PSP, especially among the personnel whose hard work and dedication make them possible,” said Colonel Robert Evanchick, commissioner of the Pennsylvania State Police, said in a press release. “We made the difficult decision to cancel camps in the interest of the health and safety of all participants, but we remain hopeful the programs will resume in 2022.”

The camps are held with help from PSP volunteers every summer, including:

27 weeklong sleepaway Camp Cadet programs, for children ages 12-15

Commissioner’s Honor Camp, for outstanding teens selected from previous Camp Cadet attendees

State Police Youth Week, in partnership with the American Legion and National Guard

12 Sunny Day Camp programs, which are one-day events for children and adults with special needs or disabilities and their families.

“Although increasing vaccine availability and decreasing COVID-19 case counts are sources of optimism, we feel it is too early to host these types of large-scale programs where social distancing and other mitigation requirements are not possible,” said Evanchick.