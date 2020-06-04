State Police release warning, citation totals for failure to obey Gov. Wolf's stay-at-home order

The order went into effect statewide at 8 p.m. on April 1. Under the order, all individuals must stay at home except for certain essential activities and work to provide life-sustaining business and government services.

“Law enforcement is focused on ensuring residents are aware of the Stay at Home order and informing the public of social distancing practices and while the order is mandatory, voluntary compliance is preferred,” said Colonel Robert Evanchick, commissioner of the Pennsylvania State Police. “Troopers maintain discretion to warn or issue citations, and their decision is specific to the facts and circumstances of each particular encounter.”