State Police: Liquor Control Enforcement officers issued 44 warnings to PA businesses this week for not complying with COVID-19 safety rules

In the Harrisburg area, officers visited 104 businesses and issued nine warnings, State Police say

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police Liquor Control Enforcement officers issued 44 warnings to businesses across the state this week for not complying with COVID-19 mitigation requirements, police said Friday.

In Central Pennsylvania, 104 businesses were visited, and nine received warnings, State Police said.

The officers visited 3,904 licensed liquor establishments from Monday through Thursday as part of its regular work to ensure businesses are abiding by social distancing, masking, and other health and safety requirements of the liquor code, State Police said.

Compliance checks are unannounced and can occur anywhere in the commonwealth, although the focus is on areas experiencing higher coronavirus transmission rates, according to State Police.

Among other requirements, all businesses and employees in the restaurant and retail food service industry authorized to conduct in-person activities are mandated to:

Require all customers to wear masks while entering, exiting or otherwise traveling throughout the restaurant or retail food service business (face masks may be removed while seated). Further, employees are required to wear masks at all times.

Provide at least six feet between parties at tables or physical barriers between customers where booths are arranged back to back.

Ensure maximum occupancy limits for indoor and outdoor areas are posted and enforced.

Violators may face administrative citation by the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement. Continued violations put an establishment’s liquor license at risk, either through the citation process or upon application for renewal. More information is available on the enforcement page of the state police COVID-19 portal.