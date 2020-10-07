State Police Liquor Control Enforcement continue COVID-19 mitigation compliance checks

These compliance checks are unannounced and can happen anywhere, although areas with higher COVID-19 tramsnission rates are the focus

Pennsylvania State Police Liquor Control Enforcement Officers will visit licensed liquor establishments this weekend to ensure businesses and customers abide by COVID-19 mitigation requirements.

From July 1-5, liquor control enforcement officers visitied nearly 2,200 licensed liquor establishments and issued 21 warnings for failing to follow COVID-19 requirements.

“We have a tremendous working relationship with licensees and the overwhelming majority of our interactions throughout the pandemic have been positive,” said Major Jeffrey Fisher, director of the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement. “Our role is to ensure business owners are taking the necessary steps to keep their customers, employees, and the larger community safe.”

Among other requirements, all businesses and employees in the restaurant and retail food service industry authorized to conduct in-person activities are mandated to:

Require customers to wear masks when not at their table.

Require employees to masks at all times.

Have at least 6 feet between parties at tables or physical barriers between customers

Ensure maximum occupancy limits for indoor and outdoor areas are posted and enforced.

Violators could face a citation by the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement and continued violations could but a businesses liquor license at risk.