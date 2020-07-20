State Police: 44 Pennsylvania businesses warned for not complying with COVID-19 safety measures

During compliance checks from Friday through Sunday, State Police Liquor Control Enforcement Officers visited 1,524 Pennsylvania businesses

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police Liquor Control Enforcement officers issued 44 warnings to licensed liquor establishments across the state during checks to ensure they were abiding by the state's COVID-19 mitigation requirements over the weekend, according to numbers issued by State Police Monday.

Officers visited 1,524 businesses from July 17-19, according to State Police. The effort is part of their regular work to ensure businesses are abiding by COVID-19 mitigation requirements like social distancing, masking, and other health and safety rules.

Compliance checks are unannounced and can occur anywhere in the commonwealth, although the focus is on areas experiencing higher coronavirus transmission rates, State Police said Monday.

Officers visited 115 businesses in the Harrisburg region, issuing 10 warnings.

Among other requirements, all businesses and employees in the restaurant and retail food service industry authorized to conduct in-person activities are mandated to:

Require all customers to wear masks while entering, exiting or otherwise traveling throughout the restaurant or retail food service business (face masks may be removed while seated). Further, employees are required to wear masks at all times.

Provide at least six feet between parties at tables or physical barriers between customers where booths are arranged back to back.

Ensure maximum occupancy limits for indoor and outdoor areas are posted and enforced.

Violators may face administrative citation by the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement. Continued violations put an establishment’s liquor license at risk, either through the citation process or upon application for renewal. More information is available on the enforcement page of the state police COVID-19 portal.