State House passes legislation that could open some businesses

Senate Bill 613 was passed by the PA House on Tuesday, which may allow some businesses to re-open,

The bill would require Governor Wolf to make a plan allowing businesses that follow CDC and U.S. Homeland Security Cybersecurity and Infrastructure guidelines to re-open in Pennsylvania.

“This bill allows the governor to join us in creating a plan for allowing businesses that can operate safely to do so, and to save countless enterprises before they close forever.” said House Majority Leader Bryan Cutler (R-Lancaster).

The bill was approved 107-95, and now heads to the state Senate.

The House also unanimously passed House Bill 1189, protecting workers and first responders.

HB-1189 would impact the COVID-19 response by:

Ensuring employees cannot be terminated for abiding by stay-at-home orders or other quarantine measures.

Increasing benefits for police and other first responders if they are personally impacted by COVID-19.

Establishing a new employer tax credit program for employers of volunteer first responders.

Extending renewal deadlines for PennDOT licenses that expire during the current emergency declaration.

Calling on the Department of Health to produce an extensive report of COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania with demographic information broken down by every ZIP code in Pennsylvania.