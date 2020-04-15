State House passes legislation that could open some businesses

Senate Bill 613 was passed by the PA House on Tuesday, which may allow some businesses to re-open,
The bill would require Governor Wolf to make a plan allowing businesses that follow CDC and U.S. Homeland Security Cybersecurity and Infrastructure guidelines to re-open in Pennsylvania.
“This bill allows the governor to join us in creating a plan for allowing businesses that can operate safely to do so, and to save countless enterprises before they close forever.” said House Majority Leader Bryan Cutler (R-Lancaster).
The bill was approved 107-95, and now heads to the state Senate.
The House also unanimously passed House Bill 1189, protecting workers and first responders.
HB-1189 would impact the COVID-19 response by:
- Ensuring employees cannot be terminated for abiding by stay-at-home orders or other quarantine measures.
- Increasing benefits for police and other first responders if they are personally impacted by COVID-19.
- Establishing a new employer tax credit program for employers of volunteer first responders.
- Extending renewal deadlines for PennDOT licenses that expire during the current emergency declaration.
- Calling on the Department of Health to produce an extensive report of COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania with demographic information broken down by every ZIP code in Pennsylvania.
HB-1189 now goes to the state Senate for consideration.