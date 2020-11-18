State health officials give update on testing and contact tracing

The state is focusing on testing and contact tracing, two of its largest efforts to slow the spread of the virus.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — As coronavirus case numbers continue to climb past previous records, Pennsylvania state health officials gave an update on the state’s efforts in testing and contact tracing.

Wednesday was another record-breaking day in coronavirus cases, with 6,339 new cases reported.

“We have an incredible spike in cases. We have not flattened this. This is a very dangerous time,” said Michael Huff, Pennsylvania director of testing and contact tracing.

The week of Nov. 13, 57,575 PCR tests were administered daily, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

Officials said they were working with private testing companies to keep turnaround time for results down to between 48 and 72 hours, well below the week-plus waits of last spring.

The federal government allocated 150 million Abbot BinaxNOW antigen rapid tests to states.

Pennsylvania was allocated 3.8 million of those tests to be shipped to Pennsylvania from October through December. The state receives 250,000 tests each week.

“As technology moves forward, you will more of this type of testing. We’re very anxious to have that as another tool in our toolkit,” Huff said.

The state currently has 1,600 contact tracers and relationships with 150 organizations that employ their own contact tracers.

However the surge of cases is quickly overwhelming the contact tracers.

From Nov. 1 to 7, state contact tracers started case investigations into 25 percent of 20,985 total cases within 24 hours of receiving a report of a positive test, according to the Department of Health. An additional 9 percent of all cases had a case investigation started within 48 hours.

Since early October, state contact tracers have processed 34,000 contacts, 75 percent of whom were able to be reached.

Due to the volume of new cases, officials said contact tracers were prioritizing the cases of those at high risk and those most likely to cause community spread.

Other mitigation efforts remain a future possibility.

“If communities are unable to effectively isolate patients and ensure contacts can separate themselves from others, rapid community spread of COVID-19 is likely to increase to the point that strict mitigation strategies will again be needed to contain the virus,” Huff said.

The Department of Health strengthened its statewide mask mandate on Nov. 17, requiring masks indoors when people from different households are gathered.