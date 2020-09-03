State Dept. of Health announces 7th PA resident is a presumptive positive for coronavirus

The person is in the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania in critical condition. They tested presumptive positive after known international exposure.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Health announced Monday that another Pennsylvania resident is a presumed positive case for COVID-19, bringing the number of presumptive positive coronavirus cases in the state to seven.

The latest presumptive positive test case is a Montgomery County resident, the state health department said.

Pennsylvania now has seven presumptive positive cases of coronavirus: five in Montgomery County, one in Delaware County, and one in Wayne County.

This individual, an adult, is in the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania in critical condition, where they are being cared for under proper precautions to protect other patients and hospital staff. They tested presumptive positive after known international exposure.

