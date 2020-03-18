State Dept. of Aging releases additional COVID-19 guidance for Adult Day Centers and Aging Services Programs

The guidance is designed to help agencies address operational needs and to allow flexibility in meeting service requirements, the department said

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Aging has released additional guidance to Area Agencies on Aging and Adult Day Center providers during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The guidance is to help address operational needs during the closing of Adult Day Centers and to allow flexibility in meeting requirements of aging services for home- and community-based services under the OPTIONS, Caregiver Support and Domiciliary Care programs, the Department said.

“The Wolf administration is committed to protecting Pennsylvania’s most vulnerable citizens, and during this COVID-19 outbreak, our older adults and especially those with underlying medical conditions are the most vulnerable,” said Aging Secretary Robert Torres. “We want to ensure that AAAs, Adult Day Centers and other stakeholders receive up to date information and understand their service options as we work together to support the commonwealth’s mitigation efforts.

“We will work together to ensure continuity of services to older adults, particularly in the most vital areas of need, such as nutrition, while ensuring the health and safety of older adults and the staff who interact with them."

The Department of Aging has developed guidance that addresses several service areas, including temporary senior center and adult day center closings, congregate meal alternatives, and processes that can temporarily be completed via telephone rather than in person.

This guidance will be updated on a recurring basis, if needed, as new information becomes available, the Department said.

Department of Aging guidance related to COVID-19 is available here.



Senior centers with additional questions should contact their local AAA.

Adult Day Center providers with additional questions should contact their regional licensing inspector.

Individuals with questions can contact their local AAA or the Department of Aging at aging@pa.gov.



Visit the PA Department of Health’s dedicated Coronavirus webpage for the most up-to-date information regarding COVID-19.