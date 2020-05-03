State announces new travel guidance for anyone returning from areas with known COVID-19 outbreaks

People returning from China, Iran, Italy and South Korea should self-monitor their health for symptoms like fever, cough, or trouble breathing, the state says.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Health updated travel guidance for anyone who returned to Pennsylvania from countries with known COVID-19 outbreaks in the last 14 days.

“If you arrived in Pennsylvania from China or Iran anytime during the outbreaks there, you will be notified by the department to stay home and practice social distancing for 14 days after travel,” said state Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine in a press release. “If you have returned from travel in Italy or South Korea within the past 14 days, we ask that you call 1-877-PA-HEALTH (1-877-724-3258) to let the department know about your travel, and then stay home and practice social distancing for 14 days after travel.”

If someome becomes sick, they should call 1-877-PA-HEALTH (1-877-724-3258) before going to the doctor’s office or emergency room, Levine said.

“While we caution Pennsylvanians to avoid all unnecessary travel to and from countries with a CDC level 3 travel advisory at this time, we understand that it cannot all be avoided,” Dr. Levine said. “In that case, we are urging Pennsylvanians to be aware of and follow these guidelines to protect their health and others around them.”

Travelers who are self-monitoring their health and practicing social distancing should:

Take their temperature with a thermometer twice day and monitor for fever. Also watch for cough or trouble breathing.

Stay home and avoid contact with others. Do not go to work or school for this 14-day period.

If they must leave home, they should not take public transportation, taxis or ride-shares during the time they are practicing social distancing.

If they must leave home, they should avoid crowded places (such as shopping centers and movie theaters) and limit activities in public.

Keep their distance from others (about six feet).

Anyone who needs medical care for other reasons should call ahead to 1-877-PA-HEALTH (1-877-724-3258) and their doctor and tell them about their recent travel to an area with widespread or ongoing community spread of COVID-19.

Anyone who needs support during this 14-day period of self-monitoring and social distancing can also call 1-877-PA-HEALTH (1-877-724-3258). When 14 days have passed since their departure date, they can return to their regular routine.

Pennsylvanians are encouraged to help stop the spread of viruses by:

Washing hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.

Cover their mouth and nose with a tissue or sleeve (not their hands) when coughing or sneezing.

Clean surfaces frequently, including countertops, light switches, cell phones and other frequently touched items.

If they are sick, stay home and avoid contact with others.