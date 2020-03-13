State and County jails modify inmate visitation in response to COVID-19 spread

A number of county jails are updating their visitation policies

The Pennsylvania Department of Corrections announces that all visits at state correctional institutions are cancelled effective March 13.

The visit cancellation will last 14 days. In that time, all institutions will perform enhanced screening processes on all employees, vendors and contracted providers.

This process includes taking ones temperature and asking a series of questions.

Other area prisons with suspended visitation:

Dauphin county prison has also suspended visits effective March 13 for a period of two weeks. However, they are allowing video visitation and directions for that can be found here.

Cumberland County Prison has suspended all visitation until further notice.

Lancaster County Prison will cancel inmate visitation starting on Saturday, March 14.

Franklin County Jail is starting to ban all social and professional contact visits starting March 17. This is slated to last for about 30 days.