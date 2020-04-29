State agency reminds Pennsylvanians to be careful of what they flush

Sewage treatment plants across the state are dealing with an increase of non-flushable materials like disinfecting wipes clogging filters and equipment, the DEP says

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Environment Protection is reminding all residents to be careful of what they flush.

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak and the subsequent stay-at-home orders in March, sewage treatment plants across the state are dealing with an increase in non-flushable materials clogging filters and other equipment, the DEP said Wednesday in a press release.

Residents should only flush toilet paper and human waste, not disinfecting wipes or other non-flushable items, the agency said.

“Flushing things that aren’t meant to be flushed can damage your own sewer pipes as well as the sewer treatment facilities that we all depend on,” said DEP Secretary Patrick McDonnell. “Even so-called ‘flushable’ wipes shouldn’t be put in the toilet.”

The agency says tissues, paper towels, and single-use wipes like cleansing and diaper wipes cannot safely be flushed, even if they are labeled as “flushable” or “biodegradable.”

Other non-flushable items include things like diapers, feminine hygiene products, disposable toilet brushes, disposable gloves, cotton swabs, dental floss, and kitty litter, according to the DEP.

Flushing or dumping items like that down the drain can result in blockages to home sewer systems as well as bigger issues in the local system, the DEP said. These products do not break down like toilet paper and can clog systems very quickly.

Many sewer blockages occur between home systems and the sewer main, where the property owner is responsible for correcting and paying for the repair, according to the DEP.

Blockages can also lead to sewage overflows that can have adverse effects on the environment, especially if the overflow enters local rivers, lakes, and streams, the DEP said.

"Flushing only toilet paper and human waste helps ensure that the toilets, plumbing, sewer systems, and septic systems will continue working properly to safely manage wastewater in Pennsylvania," the DEP said.

The DEP said it also encourages residents and businesses to refrain from disposing of food scraps, grease, fat, or oil down the drain. These should also be disposed of in the trash to help keep wastewater pipes clear.

Grease, fat, and oil can solidify and adhere to the insides of pipes that carry wastewater from homes and businesses to the wastewater treatment plant, according to the DEP. Over time, these buildups can restrict the flow of wastewater.

Garbage disposals do not prevent grease from washing down the drain. Detergents that claim to dissolve grease may pass it down the line and cause problems in other parts of the wastewater system, the DEP said.

"Food scraps, grease, fat, and oil should be removed from cookware, plates, utensils, and cooking surfaces, placed in a sealed container, and disposed of in the trash," the DEP said.