Staff member at Lancaster County retirement and healthcare community tests positive for COVID-19

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Lancaster County retirement community confirmed Wednesday that one of its staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

Garden Spot Communities in New Holland said in a post on its website that it is monitoring residents and staff for signs and symptoms of COVID-19 and are working with the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The staff member works for Laurel View Memory Support in Garden Spot Village, located on the 400 block of S. Kinzer Avenue, Garden Spot Communities said in its post.

"All of our staff members continue to follow CDC guidelines to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19," the post said. "These include strict handwashing procedures, and the utilization of Personal Protective Equipment as needed."

Garden Spot Village suspended all visitation to healthcare areas on March 13. Laurel View Memory Support is a household with extremely limited access, the post said.

"We believe these factors help to limit any exposure to persons in other areas of the campus," the post said. "The individual in question was a team member whose exposure was limited to one shift that occurred approximately 10 days ago. That person is currently self-isolating at home and is reporting mild symptoms.

"Active monitoring of Laurel View residents predated this event and has not resulted in additional signs or symptoms of COVID-19 being identified."

Garden Spot Communities is asking anyone who is not a caregiver for a family member residing in any of its facilities to postpone visits indefinitely, and residents are "highly discouraged" from leaving for any reason, the post said.

All entrances and exits to the campus are closed except for the main entrance on Kinzer Avenue, according to Garden Spot Communities. All residents, staff and visitors must enter and exit the campus at this location.

A screening station is located on Linden Drive, beyond the entrance to the campus. Everyone entering the campus will stop at that location and will need to complete a screening interview that will include the following questions:

Do you have a current respiratory infection?

Have you been in contact with someone who has been diagnosed with Coronavirus (COVID-19)?

Is your visit absolutely essential?

Visitors who do not pass the screening will be turned away.

The screening station also functions as a drop-off location for items that need to be forwarded to residents (if the person delivering them is not able to pass the screening), Garden Spot Communities said.