Spectators not permitted at D-3 NCAA Men's Basketball Tourney games at Johns Hopkins University this weekend

In the wake of Maryland's recently confirmed cases of COVID-19 or the coronavirus, Johns Hopkins University has determined that it will hold this weekend's NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament First- and Second-Round contests, including Penn State Harrisburg's match up against the No. 6 Blue Jays on Friday night, without spectators.
The University announced that individuals who purchased tickets in advance of this weekend's games can contact the Johns Hopkins Department of Athletics at 410-516-7490 or kmwilson@jhu.edu during regular business hours (9 a.m. – 5 p.m.) to obtain a refund.