x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

WPMT FOX43 | News in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon News, Weather, Sports

Coronavirus

Spain orders nationwide curfew to stem worsening outbreak

Spain this week became the first European country to surpass 1 million officially recorded COVID-19 cases.
Credit: AP
FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 16, 2020 file photo, workers of catering sectors take part in a protest organized by restaurants and bar owners in Barcelona, Spain. The coronavirus pandemic is gathering strength again in Europe and, with winter coming, its restaurant industry is struggling. The spring lockdowns were already devastating for many, and now a new set restrictions is dealing a second blow. Some governments have ordered restaurants closed; others have imposed restrictions curtailing how they operate. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti, File)

BARCELONA, Spain — Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has declared a second nationwide state of emergency in hopes of stemming a resurgence in coronavirus infections. 

The Socialist leader told the nation in a televised address that the extraordinary measure will go into effect on Sunday. Sánchez said that his government will use the state of emergency to impose an 11 p.m.-6 a.m. nationwide curfew, except in the Canary Islands. 

The state of emergency gives the national government extraordinary powers, including the ability to temporarily restrict basic freedoms guaranteed in Spain’s Constitution such as the right to free movement. 

Spain this week became the first European country to surpass 1 million officially recorded COVID-19 cases.

RELATED: World struggles as confirmed COVID-19 cases pass 40 million

 