South Western School District cancels in-person classes due to confirmed COVID-19 cases

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — South Western School District has cancelled in-person classes this week due to confirmed cases of COVID-19 within the district.

According to a letter from Superintendent of Schools Jay Burkhart to parents, it says that there were confirmed cases of COVID-19 at Baresville Elementary and the district's high school.

The letter states that after reviewing guidance from the Pennsylvania Departments of Health & Education, it was recommended that the district close schools for a period of 5-7 days.

As a result, South Western School District is closing all of its buildings from August 31 through September 4, with remote instruction resuming for all students on Tuesday, September 1.

The letter says that the district plans to reopen its buildings for in-person instruction on Tuesday, September 8.

