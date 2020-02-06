South Central Task Force's Medical Reserve Corps provide wellness checks during COVID-19 crisis

The South Central MRC is made up of volunteers who donate their time to provide life-saving support to the local residents.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The South Central Task Force Medical Reserve Corps is a network of volunteers who are prepared to respond to disasters affecting public health.

Michelle Haley is one of South Central Task Force’s M-R-C who has been volunteering to assist those that are homebound during the recent COVID-19 crisis. She says, “I’ve been doing medical services for a long time and was kind of brought into the South Central MRC for wanting to help for – what if a disaster ever happened? So I figured I would be sent off to somewhere where a hurricane or a tornado hit, not right here at home."

Michelle explains, “Primarily, I was doing wellness checks here in Adams County, York County, and some over in Lancaster County. I was going and checking on people that couldn’t get out of their houses."

The South Central MRC has 250 volunteers, all from health care backgrounds. During the COVID-19 emergency, more than 100 of those volunteers were deployed to requests.

Michelle says, “We have psychologists on staff, doctors on staff, everything. We have trained professionals that we can come in and say, ‘Hey this has happened, where can we put these people to best fill in and support where it is that’s needed for everything?’”

Michelle recently came to the aid of one York County woman when she noticed that many of her life-sustaining systems were close to running out, and due to Michelle’s actions, she potentially saved her life. Michelle explains, “We have someone that has fallen through the gap here that is supposed to have state health insurance to help pay the medical bills, she has a million dollars in health bills now from just being in the ICU and she can’t get all the medication she needs.”

The MRC has been filling requests not only for wellness checks for those affected by the stay at home order but also for wellness checks for the homeless.

Michelle says, “We were able to bridge and give that extra 300 people to help give showers to the homeless in Harrisburg for 4 hours a day where all of the other shelters were closed down.”