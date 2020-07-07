Smoking temporarily banned in Pa casinos

The ban is in response to the expanded mask wearing order signed on July 1 by Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine

The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board issued an order temporarily banning smoking, to comply with the expanded mask-wearing order signed by the Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine on July 1.

The ban is only temporary, as any permanent changes would have to be made to Clean Indoor Air Act, which allows smoking in 50% of a casino's gaming floor.

Spokesperson Doug Harbaugh said "..in reading that order it became evident that there were very few exceptions to where a mask must be worn and no exception to pulling down the mask in order smoke. "

All casinos have complied with the order, some even banning smoking before the Pa Gaming Control Board order.