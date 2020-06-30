Small businesses can apply for CARES Act funding starting June 30

The COVID-19 Relief Statewide Small Business Assistance program. It will provide eligible small businesses with grants ranging from $5,000 to $50,000

Starting June 30, small businesses in Pennsylvania can apply for grants to help offset revenue loss because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier this month, Governor Wolf announced that The COVID-19 Relief Statewide Small Business Assistance program, will provide eligible small businesses grants ranging from $5,000 to $50,000 through Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding

The first application window opens on June 30, and will remain open for 10 days. Applications can be found here.

Applications will still be accepted after the first window has closed, but those businesses that apply after will be considered for future rounds of funding.

This is not a first come, first serve program, applications will be prioritized and picked for funding based on need.

The Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) will distribute the funds to the Community Development Financial Institutions (CDFIs), which will then administer the funding in the form of grants.

These grants can be used to cover operating costs during the shutdown and transition to reopening as well as for technical assistance including training and guidance for business owners as they relaunch their businesses.

The funds will be available through three programs:

$100 million for the Main Street Business Revitalization Program for small businesses that experienced loss as a result of the governor’s March 19, 2020 order relating to the closure of all non-life-sustaining businesses and have or will incur costs to adapt to new business operations related to COVID-19;

$100 million for the Historically Disadvantaged Business Revitalization Program for small businesses that experienced loss as a result of the business closure order, have or will incur costs to adapt to new business operations related to COVID-19, and in which socially and economically disadvantaged individuals own at least a 51 percent interest and also control management and daily business operations.

$25 million for the Loan Payment Deferment and Loss Reserve Program, which will allow the CDFIs the opportunity to offer forbearance and payment relief for existing portfolio businesses that are struggling due to the impact of COVID, as well as shore up the financial position of the CDFIs that are experiencing significant increased defaults in their existing loan portfolios.