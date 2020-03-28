Six Susquehanna Valley EMS providers exposed to COVID-19

The exposures happened on March 21 and 24, and Susquehanna Valley EMS was notified today

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Six providers with Susquehanna Valley EMS were exposed to COVID-19 after responding to two separate calls where the patients have since tested positive according to Chief Michael Fitzgibbons.

All of the exposed providers are being quarantined for 14 days.

Two will be tested because one has an underlying health condition, and because one is showing symptoms.

The responders were not wearing personal protective equipment because the calls weren't dispatched for COVID-19 related symptoms.

Due to this, EMS personnel will wear personal protective equipment like gloves, face masks, and gowns on every call.