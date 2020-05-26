Six Flags will require guests, employees to wear facemasks when reopened

"This ’new normal’ will be very different..."

If you're planning a trip to Six Flags when it reopens, you can expect to see some changes when you walk through the gates.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation released a statement Tuesday saying that all parks will have an online reservation system to stagger arrival times, thermal imaging for temperature checks, security screening technology and expanded mobile food ordering.

"It sets standards for executing at the highest levels of hygiene and social distancing protocols," the company says.

All employees will be issued a "Team Member Action Pack" which will include: a safety face mask, safety glasses, and disposable gloves. Guests over the age of two will also be required to wear face masks covering the nose and mouth throughout their visit.

All Members, Season Pass holders and all guests with a single-day or group ticket will need to make a reservation here.

"This ’new normal’ will be very different, but we believe these additional measures are appropriate in the current environment," said Six Flags President and CEO Mike Spanos.