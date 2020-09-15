Shutdown impacts veterans organizations, fears closures without reopening or added help

In a sometimes heated Senate Majority Policy Committee meeting in Shippensburg, local veterans clubs and other organizations said they worry about COVID impacts.

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. — With limitations still set on local VFWs, American Legions, Moose Lodges and other organizations, many local residents fear for the lack of community involvement and business will cause not only shutdowns, but also impact other areas of their respective communities.

After panelists spoke on the issues facing their respective organizations, State Senator Doug Mastriano took more than five minutes to air his displeasure with Governor Tom Wolf and Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine, while touting this week's ruling declaring some of the governor's decisions in the pandemic as unconstitutional. He did so before asking his first question of the panelists.

Mastriano lauded his former service and compared the governor's mandates to his time in East Berlin, Germany.

"When I started my career off as a young lieutenant, I never imagined that that system, we'd see the oppression over here that I saw in East Germany," Mastriano said.

Later on, Mastriano further commented on Dr. Rachel Levine when speaking

"We see Levine has no idea what's going on. Clueless secretary, needs to resign," Mastriano said.

Within those remarks, Mastriano suggested that veterans organizations could consider a class-action lawsuit in reference to this week's federal court decision.

"Closing you down was a violation of your Fourteenth Amendment rights, that's a big deal. Shutting you down was a violation of your Equal Protection rights as well," Mastriano said. "What's the way forward? Is it time for us to come together with a class-action lawsuit? Follow the lead of Butler County... we have a precedent, maybe it's time we do something statewide."

Senate Majority Policy Committee Chair, State Senator David Argall, followed Senator Mastriano's comments by saying, "You folks have some special clout. Don't be afraid to use it."

Before the heated moments, about thirty minutes of panel presentations took place from representatives of organizations and clubs all across Pennsylvania, saying their under immense pressure.

"Not only do we have trouble paying our own bills, we cannot support our state and national organizations with their programs," Steve Moritz of the Adams County Federation of Clubs said. "We cannot make donations to the communities."

Guy Hayslett of the Shippensburg American Legion said they usually donate upwards of $245,000 each year to their community. In 2020, they had to discontinue some of the most tenured donations.

"We sponsored a midget football team for 45 years," Hayslett said. "This year I had to tell them, 'You're on your own.'"

"Normally, we give money out like candy to the community. With no money coming in, we can't make these charitable contributions," Marine Corps veteran Justin Shaffer, who serves as board member at the Shiloh American Legion, Post 791 in York County said.

House Bill 777 and companion Senate Bill 1143 seek to help these clubs by allowing them to fully use funds earned on game of chance operating costs, which they are not able to do now.

Panelists also doubled down by asking for the $35,000 limit earned on those machines on a weekly basis to be lifted as well. They say without some sort of larger benefit, they fear the worst.

"The way things are going right now, if things do not improve, we will probably close by the end of the year," Terry Mickley of the Veterans of Vietnam War Post 41 said.

Shaffer, who served in Somalia between 1991-1995, said the impacts are more than just monetary.

"I'm a combat vet. I've seen some things that aren't pretty in the world," Shaffer said. "A lot of guys don't like to talk to anybody, including their families. But, they'll sit down with another vet."

Shaffer said many veterans he comes into contact with, including himself, have suffered from PTSD and noted the high suicide rate among veterans as well. He says veterans clubs serve as a life-essential tool of camaraderie they can't get anywhere else.

"If I help any one veteran not become a statistic by talking, that's very important to me," Shaffer said. "I'll go into our legion, just sit down and talk to another vet. Sometimes it helps."

Moreover, Shaffer said he feels slighted with state officials.

"We all signed a check payable to the United State for a value up to and including our lives. For the governor to say we don't have the intelligence to make decisions on seating, it's killing us."