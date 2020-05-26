Shopping Angels providing free grocery delivery service to Pennsylvania's high-risk population

As non-essential businesses are starting to re-open and more people are out in public, the road ahead for immunocompromised individuals remains difficult.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Shopping Angels is a free grocery delivery service that originated in Las Vegas but has rapidly spread to all fifty states and even Australia.

Erica Juliano, the Pennsylvania State Coordinator, says, “It started basically just talking with their grandparents and realizing that there was a need, that there were elderly people who probably couldn’t make it to the grocery store because it wasn’t safe for them right now, which obviously, of course, extends into the immunocompromised category no matter what age you are."

Today, Shopping Angels’ services are available to aid any individual looking for some assistance.

Erica explains, “It’s not just elderly, it’s not just the immuno-compromised – it’s anyone that feels uncomfortable going to the grocery store."

Shopping Angels plans to continue to provide this service as non-essential businesses begin to open up and more people begin to venture out.

Erica Says, “Right now you can maybe go to the grocery store at an off hour and there’s not many people there, whereas things start to open more people will be out in public."

If you’re interested in becoming a volunteer, the process is very simple and the end result is quite rewarding. Erica explains, “Probably from start to finish if signing up on the website and ending in the background check may take you under ten minutes. You can help your community just by getting in the car and going to the grocery store”.

You can sign up to receive grocery delivery services or to become a volunteer by clicking the link below.