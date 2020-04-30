Sheetz will continue to pay workers an additional $3 per hour through June 4

The convenience store chain has been paying its workers extra since March as a thank-you for their dedication during the COVID-19 outbreak

ALTOONA, Pa. — Sheetz announced Thursday that it will extend its extra compensation period for store employees until June 4.

In March, the convenience store chain said it would pay its workers an extra $3 per hour until April 23 as compensation for continuing to work during the COVID-19 outbreak.

As the situation around the pandemic continues to evolve, the company said it has decided to extend the pay increase to further showcase its gratitude to its employees

“This extension is to express our continued gratitude for our hard working employees,” said Travis Sheetz, President and COO of Sheetz, Inc. “We are so proud of the way they have pulled together to serve the community during this unprecedented time.”



As an essential business, Sheetz said it is committed to staying open to serve the needs of the communities it calls home.