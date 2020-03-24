Sheetz makes changes amid COVID-19 pandemic

Sheetz stores are making changes in response to the coronavirus pandemic, the company announced on Monday.
Sheetz Inc. announced that the following changes are going to be made in-store:
- Self-serve coffee is suspended. Anyone who wants to buy a cup should use touch screen order points or ask an employee.
- Self-service drinks are temporarily suspended. This includes fountain drinks, fresh brewed tea, frozen drinks and milkshakes.
- Self-serve bakery items such as doughnuts and muffins is temporarily discontinued.
Travis Sheetz, President & COO of Sheetz, Inc. says “These changes are in the best interest of our customers and employees as we remain a vital resource for our communities.”
The company has already enhanced the daily cleaning routine, as well as re-enforcing and re-training employees on proper hand-washing and hygiene.