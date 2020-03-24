Sheetz makes changes amid COVID-19 pandemic

These changes join the modifications to the company's cleaning practices have already made

Sheetz stores are making changes in response to the coronavirus pandemic, the company announced on Monday.

Sheetz Inc. announced that the following changes are going to be made in-store:

Self-serve coffee is suspended. Anyone who wants to buy a cup should use touch screen order points or ask an employee.

Self-service drinks are temporarily suspended. This includes fountain drinks, fresh brewed tea, frozen drinks and milkshakes.

Self-serve bakery items such as doughnuts and muffins is temporarily discontinued.

Travis Sheetz, President & COO of Sheetz, Inc. says “These changes are in the best interest of our customers and employees as we remain a vital resource for our communities.”