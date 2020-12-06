Lancaster County Sheetz employee tests positive for COVID-19

The employee works at the 3103 Columbia Avenue store in Lancaster

An employee at a Lancaster County Sheetz has tested positive for COVID-19 according to a company spokesperson.

The company was was informed on Thursday that an employee at the store at 3103 Columbia Avenue in Lancaster tested positive for COVID-19.

The last day the employee worked at the store was June 5.

In a statement from PR Manager Nick Ruffner said in part "..Because of this positive test, this store location was immediately closed and is being professionally deep cleaned, sanitized and disinfected before it will reopen. Our gas/fuel pumps are also being sanitized and cleaned."

Sheetz is working with employees who may have come in contact with this employee.

All employees will be fully paid while the store is closed.