SG24 LLC issues voluntary nationwide recall of SkinGuard24 hand sanitizer labeled to contain methanol

SG24 LLC is voluntarily recalling certain SkinGuard24 – All Day Hand Sanitizer because they are labeled to contain methanol, according to a release by the FDA.

SG24 LLC. has not received any reports of adverse events related to the products of this recall, the release said.

The FDA says although all people using these products on their hands are at risk, young children who accidentally ingest these products and adolescents and adults who drink these products as an alcohol substitute, are most at risk for methanol poisoning.

The risk statement by the FDA says substantial methanol exposure can result in nausea, vomiting, headache, blurred vision, permanent blindness, seizures, coma, permanent damage to the nervous system or death.

According to the release, consumers, distributors, and retailers that have recalled products should stop use or distribution and return to the place of purchase. Consumers should contact their physician or healthcare provider if they experience any of the problems that may be related to the use of this product.

Adverse reactions or quality problems experienced with the use of this product may be reported to the FDA's MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program either online, by regular mail or by fax.

Complete and submit the report online

Regular Mail or Fax: Download form or call 1- 800-332-1088 to request a reporting form, then complete and return to the address on the pre-addressed form, or submit by fax to 1-800-FDA-0178.