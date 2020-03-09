Several staff members at WellSpan York Hospital test positive for COVID-19

A hospital spokesperson said all areas of the building remain open. The affected employees are on a medical leave of absence until cleared to return to work.

YORK, Pa. — Several staff members at Wellspan York Hospital have tested positive for COVID-19, a spokesperson confirmed Thursday.

The spokesperson would not specify how many team members at the hospital have tested positive, but all of the building's floors remain open.

The full statement from Ryan Coyle, a spokesperson for WellSpan York Hospital, appears below.

"WellSpan York Hospital is committed to the health and safety of our patients and staff during this COVID-19 pandemic. As we continue to experience sustained community transmission, several of our own team members also have tested positive.

"Upon learning of these cases, we contacted the Pennsylvania Department of Health and have coordinated measures to prevent additional transmission, including contact tracing and limited surveillance testing on specific hospital units of team members and patients. All areas of the hospital remain open.

"Any team member who tests positive is placed on a medical leave of absence until cleared to return to work. We continue to follow Pa. Department of Health and CDC guidance during the pandemic, and we continue to take steps to keep our hospital safe, including visitation restrictions, PPE and mask requirements, health screenings, social distancing and enhanced cleaning standards.