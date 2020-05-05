Several PA hospitals will test pregnant women for COVID-19

Some hospitals will be testing pregnant women for COVID-19 with or without symptoms before they go into delivery or have a c-section.

Being pregnant during this pandemic could be causing some extra stress for parents to be.

At this point, the Pennsylvania Department of Health tells FOX43 it is not recommending pregnant women get tested for the virus unless they have symptoms.

However, some health systems in south-central Pennsylvania say they are testing moms-to-be, as an extra precaution.

Lancaster General Health, Penn State Hershey Medical Center, and Geisinger will be testing all pregnant mothers for COVID-19 before delivery.

At those facilities, pregnant women will be tested for the virus whether they have symptoms or not.

Wellspan says it will be screening all moms-to-be for COVID-19 symptoms.

If they have symptoms, they'll get tested for the virus.

UPMC Pinnacle will be testing pregnant women if they have symptoms.

It will also be testing all patients who are scheduled for a c-section birth.

Some hospitals will also ask moms and their support person to wear a mask during labor, though it may not be required.

The CDC believes Mother-to-child transmission of coronavirus during pregnancy is unlikely.

A few babies have tested positive for the virus shortly after birth.

It's unknown if these babies got the virus before or after birth.