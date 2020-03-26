Services at Gettysburg National Military Park, Eisenhower Historic Site to remain closed through April 12

The park grounds remain open to the public, but visitors are urged to follow the CDC's guidelines to protect themselves from the spread of COVID-19

GETTYSBURG, Pa. — The Gettysburg National Military Park and Eisenhower National Historic Site announced Thursday that all park buildings, restrooms, and observation towers (including the Pennsylvania Memorial observation level) will remain closed through April 12 in an effort to mitigate against the spread of COVID-19.

Park Ranger interpretive programs are also cancelled through April 12, the announcement said.

Park grounds, roads, trails and parking areas will remain open to the public, and park gates will open and close at their normal times.

There is no public parking available at Eisenhower NHS.

As of March 20, Gettysburg National Military Park and Eisenhower National Historic Site will not issue permits, conduct on-site public or educational programs, collect trash, operate or provide restrooms, maintain roads or walkways (including plowing and ice melting), or provide visitor information and services.

No commercial services will be permitted to operate in the park until further notice.

"The health and safety of our visitors, employees, volunteers, and partners at Gettysburg National Military Park and Eisenhower National Historic Site is our number one priority," the park said in its announcement. "The National Park Service is working with federal, state, and local authorities to closely monitor COVID-19. We will notify the public when we resume full operations and provide updates on our website and social media channels."

The NPS encourages people who choose to visit Gettysburg National Military Park and Eisenhower National Historic Site during this pandemic to adhere to guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state and local public health authorities to protect visitors and employees. As services are limited, the NPS urges visitors to continue to practice Leave No Trace principles, including pack-in and pack-out, to keep outdoor spaces safe and healthy.