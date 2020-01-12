Sen. Judy Ward becomes second person to test positive for COVID-19 after attending GOP committee meeting

The state senator from Blair County posted on her Facebook page that she tested positive for the coronavirus.

Sen. Judy Ward announced on Facebook that she tested positive for the coronavirus.

Ward, a Republican State Senator from Blair County, is the second senator who attended the Nov. 25 Senate GOP committee meeting with President Donald Trump's lawyers concerning issues related to the presidential election to have reportedly tested positive for COVID-19.

The other positive test came from Sen. Doug Mastriano, a Republican from Franklin County, who was told he tested positive during a meeting at the White House with President Donald Trump.

Mastriano had gone to the White House last Wednesday with like-minded Republican state lawmakers shortly after a four-hour-plus public meeting that Mastriano helped host in Gettysburg - maskless - to discuss efforts to overturn president-elect Joe Biden’s victory in the state.

Trump told Mastriano that White House medical personnel would take care of him, his son and his son’s friend, who were also there for the Oval Office meeting and tested positive. The meeting continued after Mastriano and the others left, the person said.

The person spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the private session because the matter is politically sensitive.

After Mastriano and the others left, the discussion with Trump continued for about a half-hour. Mastriano did not return to the meeting.

Mastriano sought the meeting of the Pennsylvania Senate Republican Policy Committee earlier Wednesday that drew Trump personal attorney Rudy Giuliani, a second Trump lawyer, several witnesses and a crowd of onlookers. Only a few of them were masked.

The committee let Giuliani and others, for several hours, air their beliefs that there had been problems with how the Pennsylvania vote was conducted and counted. All claims were baseless; no evidence was presented to support any of the allegations they made.

Trump even participated, calling from the White House while one of his lawyers held a phone up to a microphone. He reiterated the same unfounded claims of fraud he's been tweeting about for weeks.

Those beliefs have persisted despite Trump losing repeatedly in state and federal courts, including a Philadelphia-based federal appeals court's decision Friday that said the Trump campaign’s "claims have no merit," and a state Supreme Court decision Saturday that threw out a legal challenge to the election and effort to stop certification of its results.