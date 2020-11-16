Selfies may prevent Pandemic Unemployment Assistance Fraud

People receiving PUA benefits may have to add another step when filing their claims: a selfie.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry is taking another step to avoid fraud in the unemployment system.

The department secretary Jerry Oleksiak says starting later this week, some people who are receiving pandemic unemployment assistance will have to take an additional step to verify their identity.

Certain claimant accounts that are flagged as possible fraud will now have to take a selfie to prove they are who they say they are.

it's part of the ID ME process and will be used by all states using the additional verification to prevent fraud in the federal program.

The new requirement is an attempt to prevent people from scamming the system.

"An additional measure is necessary due to the prevalence of fraud in the federal PUA program. These guys are clever and smart, we say this all the time and we need to stay one step ahead," said Sec. Oleksiak.

The secretary says there is a possibility this additional step could delay some payments.

However, he says it's important to make sure the money gets into the hands of those who actually need it.