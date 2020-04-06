Second wave of COVID-19 infections ‘anticipated’ in the fall, says Pa. Department of Health

Critical medical supplies continue to be stretched thin by the initial wave of coronavirus cases, making it difficult for the state to stockpile PPE reserves.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The first wave of COVID-19 infections caught many hospitals off guard and unprepared. Early on, healthcare workers lacked critical resources like masks, gowns, and other medical supplies. Pennsylvania’s Secretary of Health, Dr. Rachel Levine, anticipates a rise in COVID-19 cases in the fall.

Despite warnings of a second wave, the state currently is not stockpiling reserves of personal protective equipment (PPE), as it is still in high demand among nursing homes.

“To be honest with you, we’re pushing [PPE] out,” explained Secretary Levine. “We’re pushing it out primarily to long-term care centers, such as nursing homes and personal care homes. We’re really not keeping it at this time. I know the federal government is starting to stockpile.”

The Department of Health (DOH) has ramped up its testing capacity. State health officials believe robust COVID-19 testing and contact tracing are key steps to stifling a second wave. However, in terms of accurate and rapid tests, the country isn’t there yet.

In late March, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved a rapid point-of-care COVID-19 test for healthcare workers. The tests are able to provide results within 15 to 20 minutes and are being used in some Pennsylvania hospitals. The FDA has since issued an alert about the accuracy of these tests, stating they may give false negative results.

“We will be prepared. What I can’t promise you is that those tests, which are still in development, will be there,” added Secretary Levine. “We will adapt to whatever testing is available, but I am hopeful that those types of rapid, accurate tests will be available. That will make things much easier.”

Protests against police brutality and racial injustice have eclipsed the coronavirus pandemic, intensifying concerns that Pennsylvania will see a second wave of COVID-19 infections. Despite a ban on large gatherings, state officials are making it clear they will not restrict a person’s right to protest.

“There are obviously significant, social issues that are present that people feel that they need to have a voice. The governor is always supportive of that and is participating in that,” Secretary Levine said.