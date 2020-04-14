Second staff member at Claremont Nursing & Rehabilitation Center tests positive for COVID-19

No residents of the Carlisle-based facility have tested positive, a spokesperson said Tuesday. The two staff members are in quarantine.

CARLISLE, Pa. — A second staff member has tested positive for COVID-19 at Claremont Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, the Carlise-based facility announced Tuesday.

Both staff members are currently under quarantine, the facility said in a press release.

The first staff member at the facility tested positive on April 9.

To date, no residents have tested positive, according to the facility.

"Our staff is in the process of contacting residents and their families," a spokesperson said in a press release. "Staff members continue to follow guidelines from the CDC and PA Department of Health to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19."