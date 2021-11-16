Rep. Scott Perry tests positive for COVID-19

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Editor's note: The above video is from June 16.
Rep. Scott Perry (PA-10) has tested positive for COVID-19, his office reported Tuesday.
They released the following statement on Perry's behalf:
“Like so many of our friends and neighbors, Congressman Perry has tested positive for COVID-19. As directed by the House Physician, he will continue working while quarantining at home. His symptoms are quite mild, and he’s looking forward to a full recovery.
This is a personal health matter and our office will not have further comment.”