Rep. Scott Perry tests positive for COVID-19

Perry's office released a statement on his behalf after he tested positive for coronavirus.

Rep. Scott Perry (PA-10) has tested positive for COVID-19, his office reported Tuesday.

They released the following statement on Perry's behalf:

“Like so many of our friends and neighbors, Congressman Perry has tested positive for COVID-19.  As directed by the House Physician, he will continue working while quarantining at home. His symptoms are quite mild, and he’s looking forward to a full recovery.

This is a personal health matter and our office will not have further comment.”

