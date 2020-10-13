School District of Lancaster delays return to in-person instruction

The rise in local COVID-19 cases caused the SDoL to push back its planned return to in-person instruction to Oct. 26, superintendent Dr. Damaris Rau said Monday.

"Based on the most recent health data (as of Sunday) and in alignment to the metrics provided by the (School) Board, the district is postponing the phased-in return for school groups scheduled for Oct. 19 (K5, 1st, 3rd, 6th and other special populations)," the school district said on its website. "These students will no tentatively return on Oct. 26."

The district said a confirmation email will be sent to school families on Oct. 22.

In addition, the district said, the return of Phoenix Academy, pre-K, and Buehrle students scheduled for this week has also been pushed back to Oct. 26.

The district said 104 COVID-19 cases were reported locally on Saturday, which increased the seven-day incident rate (per 100,000) to over the benchmark of 60 established in the school district's Upper Limit for Phased Return to Limited In-Person Instruction plan.

The 14-day average of the seven-day incident rate is over the range as well, the district added.

Even if Lancaster County experiences minimal or even zero cases for multiple days, the 14-day average will most likely still be over the district’s Upper Limit for Phased Return to Limited In Person Instruction, the school district said.

“We apologize for this shift in return dates; however, our ultimate goal is to keep both students and staff safe,” said superintendent Dr. Damaris Rau. “We will continue to monitor the data closely and notify families of necessary changes.”