Scammers are trying to take your money from the Federal Stimulus Package

Before the money from the COVID-19 Stimulus package even hits your account, scammers are trying to trick you.

Millions of Americans are expected to get money from the federal government as part of a stimulus package.

Before that money is even put in your account, scammers are trying to take it from you.

The Federal Trade Commission has three tips for you to keep in mind as you wait for that money.

First of all, the government will not ask you to pay anything upfront to get this money. No fees. No charges. No nothing. If someone tells you otherwise, it's a scam.

Also, no real government official is going to call to ask for your Social Security number, bank account, or credit card number. As of right now, that money is set to be deposited the same way you would get a refund from the IRS.

Finally, you are not getting that money yet. Anyone who tells you they can get you the money today now is a scammer. That money could come in as little as 3 weeks and no later than December 31st of this year.

We know these are already tough times because of COVID-19 mitigation.

We know so many Pennsylvanians are applying for unemployment benefits and are struggling financially.

So, don't let these crooks take your money.

If you think someone is trying to scam you, let us know.

We're here to help.