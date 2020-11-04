Salvation Army launches nationwide emotional, spiritual support hotline

The number to call is 1-844-458-HOPE (4673).

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — The unprecedented coronavirus pandemic has a lot of people on edge. There are rising levels off anxiety, uncertainty and fear across the country.

The Salvation Army has launched, what it's calling, the first nationwide hotline to provide emotional and spiritual support to anyone impacted by the crisis. The service is open to anyone looking for spiritual guidance, local services, or just someone to talk to.

The Salvation Army says they have pastors and emotional-care personnel ready to listen.

The number to call is 1-844-458-HOPE (4673). Staff are available from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. EST, and counselors speak English and Spanish.

What happens if someone calls after hours? The Salvation Army says callers are encouraged to leave a message.

Recently, the organization has expanded its efforts to meet a lot of the need caused by COVID-19, like food security, shelter, first responder support and virtual worship.

The organization has 7,600 centers of operation around the country. If someone requires assistance, visit www.salvationarmyusa.org to find a nearby center.