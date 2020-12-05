Rutter's donates $50,000 worth of food and drinks to Central PA Food Bank

The convenience store company has given packaged breakfast, lunch, and dinner meals intended to help families impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak

Since the beginning of March, Rutter’s has donated over $50,000 worth of food and beverages to the Central Penn Food Bank in the company’s continuous effort to help support local communities.

With the donation from Rutter’s, the Central Penn Food Bank is able to provide nourishment for those in need during these uncertain times, the company said in a press release.

The items donated by Rutter’s are packaged as meals to provide breakfast, lunch and dinner for families in the Central Penn Food Bank’s program.

“Our company was founded in the food industry, so we understand the importance of providing our communities with access to nutritious meals,” stated Scott Hartman, Rutter’s President and CEO. “We hope our continued donations are able to provide peace of mind for local families during these trying times.”

The Central Penn Food Bank is committed to providing healthy, nutritious food to those in need.

In 2019, Rutter’s said, the company donated over $400,000 in food and drinks to the Food Bank and plans to continue their long-term support of the organization.

“Rutter’s has been a longtime partner of the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank, and we are grateful for their donations of food from their retail locations,” said Joe Arthur, Executive Director of the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank. “With so many families facing an uncertain financial future, we need to make sure that everyone still has enough nutritious food to stay healthy. Life-sustaining food donations from our retail partners like Rutter’s help us ensure that no family is hungry through this crisis and beyond.”