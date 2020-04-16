RRTA buses will begin requiring riders to wear masks on Monday

The Lancaster bus line joins rabbittransit in York and Capital Area Transit in Harrisburg with the requirement, which is in accordance with new Dept. of Health rules

LANCASTER, Pa. — The Red Rose Transit Authority is the third Central Pennsylvania public transportation line to begin requiring its riders to wear face masks.

The bus company announced Thursday that face masks will be required for all riders beginning Monday, April 20.

The rule was put in place in response to the state Department of Health order issued Wednesday that requires all employees and customers at essential businesses in Pennsylvania to wear face masks, the RRTA said.

Rabbittransit in York and Captial Area Transit in Harrisburg announced similar mandates last week.

Beginning Monday, the RRTA said, all riders on bus, shared-ride and Red Rose Access services will be required to wear masks, unless a medical condition prevents it.

Anyone who does not comply will not be permitted to ride, the RRTA said.

Additionally, the RRTA said, any customer waiting for a bus at the RRTA Queen Street Station will need to be wearing a mask, or they will be asked to leave the property.