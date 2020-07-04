RRTA bus driver tests positive for COVID-19

The driver last worked on March 27, operating a bus on the Route 16/Millersville route, RRTA said.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — The Red Rose Transit Authority in Lancaster announced Tuesday that one of its bus drivers tested positive for COVID-19.

The driver last worked on March 27, when the RRTA reduced bus service to a Saturday schedule, the company said. The driver is currently self-isolating at home in accordance with state Department of Health and U.S. Centers for Disease Control guidelines, the RRTA said.

The driver operated a bus on the Route 16/Millersville route on March 27, the RRTA said.

Anyone with concerns about potential exposure is advised to follow CDC guidelines and self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms such as fever, dry cough, and shortness of breath. Anyone who begins to exhibit those symptoms should contact their healthcare provider, the RRTA said.

The RRTA said it has notified other employees who may have had contact with the operator and instructed them on the steps they should take.

The RRTA said it continues to take extraordinary measures during this crisis including increased sanitation of the RRTA buses, increased cleaning at Queen Street Station, providing gloves and spray bottles of disinfectant and paper towels on each vehicle and closing the public restrooms.

Per Governor Wolf’s recommendation for the public, RRTA has also asked RRTA riders to only ride if the trips are essential and encourage wearing masks when riding the buses.

The RRTA is an essential business according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Department of Health, providing life-sustaining services for our community.