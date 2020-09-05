x
Roy Horn, of magic duo Siegfried & Roy, dies of COVID-19

The one half of the Las Vegas illusionist duo Siegfried & Roy died at 75 after testing positive for the coronavirus in April.
FILE - In this Feb. 20, 2008, file photo, Siegfried Fischbacher, left, and Roy Horn arrive at a party following the premiere performance of Bette Midler's "The Showgirl Must Go On" at Caesar's Palace hotel and casino in Las Vegas. Horn, one half of the longtime Las Vegas illusionist duo Siegfried & Roy, has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a spokesman. Dave Kirvin said in a statement that Horn is responding well to treatment and that Horn and Fischbacher "sent positive wishes to everyone impacted by the pandemic." Horn was injured by a tiger during a live Siegfried & Roy performance at The Mirage hotel-casino in Las Vegas in 2003, leaving Horn partially paralyzed and ending the duo's successful show. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken, File)

Roy Horn, one half of the longtime Las Vegas illusionist duo Siegfried & Roy, has died after testing positive for COVID-19. 

ABC, the Las Vegas Review-Journal and other news outlets cite a statment from their publicist saying that Horn died Friday. He was 75.

He had tested positive for the new coronavirus last month. 

Spokesman Dave Kirvin said then in a statement that Horn was responding well to treatment, and that Horn and business partner Siegfried Fischbacher “sent positive wishes to everyone impacted by the pandemic.” 

Horn was injured by a tiger during a live Siegfried & Roy performance at The Mirage hotel-casino in Las Vegas in 2003, leaving Horn partially paralyzed and ending the duo's successful show.

