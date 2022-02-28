Roundtop Mountain Resort drops masking requirements for guests in indoor areas

The change in policy is due to declining rates of COVID-19 and changes to public health guidance from the CDC, the resort said in a statement.

Customers at a York County ski resort will no longer have to wear masks when they visit indoor spaces, a spokesperson said.

The change in COVID-19 safety policy at Roundtop Mountain Resort in Lewisberry is effective today, a spokesperson with Vail Resorts said in a press release.

Guests will no longer have to wear face coverings in indoor spaces, unless required by local public health or CDC high COVID-19 designations, the press release states.

"We continue to review our safety policies in accordance with the evolving nature of the pandemic," the press release states. "Based on the declining rates of COVID-19 and changes to public health guidance, this new policy means guests are no longer required to wear face coverings at Roundtop at this time, including in restaurants, retail and rental locations, and base areas."

However, face coverings will still be required on buses and shuttles, per guidance from the U.S. Department of Transportation.

Employees at Roundtop Mountain Resort will still be required to wear masks indoors if they work in guest-facing areas, the resort said. They will no longer be required to wear masks in employee-only areas, however.