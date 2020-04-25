Roofing business cited for non-essential business violation

Middle Creek Roofing was previously warned about compliance by State Police on April 20 and then by Millcreek Township Police on April 22.

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police cited a Lebanon County roofing business for violating Governor Wolf's non-essential business closure.

Middle Creek Roofing was cited on Thursday after State Police responded to the business for multiple anonymous complaints.

On Thursday, troopers found nine people at the business on Stricklerstown Road in Millcreek Township for a training session.

The owner, seven employees, and a hired trainer, were all within close proximity and no one was wearing PPE.

The day before, multiple employees complained to the owner that they were concerned for their health at a training session the day before.