Rite Aid opens self-swab COVID-19 testing site at its Susquehanna Township location

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Rite Aid announced Tuesday that it has opened a new COVID-19 testing site at its Susquehanna Township location at 2604 Linglestown Road.

The new testing site will use self-swab tests administered in the store’s parking lot and overseen by Rite Aid pharmacists, the company said in a press release.

Rite Aid said it expects to be able to conduct more than 200 tests daily from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. for eligible people who have pre-registered and scheduled appointments online at www.riteaid.com .

As part of its partnership with the White House Coronavirus Task Force, Rite Aid said it plans to roll out additional self-swab testing sites across stores in key hot spots including Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Michigan, Connecticut and Virginia, and will be able to expand testing to more than 5,000 eligible individuals daily when fully operational.