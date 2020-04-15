Rite Aid opens new self-swab COVID-19 testing site in York

The site will open Thursday at the pharmacy location at 115 Leader Heights Road. It will serve eligible visitors who have pre-registered and made appointments online

YORK, Pa. — Rite Aid announced Wednesday it is opening a second self-swab COVID-19 testing site in Central Pennsylvania.

The newest site will open Thursday in York at the pharmacy's location on 115 Leader Heights Road.

Earlier this week, Rite Aid opened a testing location in Susquehanna Township.

Like the Harrisburg-area testing site, the York location will be open for testing from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., seven days a week, Rite Aid said in a press release. Both sites have the capacity to handle approximately 200 tests per day.

The new testing site will utilize self-swab tests, administered in the store’s parking lot and overseen by Rite Aid pharmacists.

The sites serve eligible vistors who have pre-registered and scheduled appointments online at www.riteaid.com. No walk-ins will be accepted.

Testing eligibility is based on guidelines established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which can be found here.

The testing will take place in each store's parking lot. As part of the testing process, people must remain in their vehicles from the time they arrive and until they depart, Rite Aid said.

Testing will be available at no cost to eligible individuals who meet criteria established by the CDC. Patients are required to provide government issued identification and be at least 18 years old in order to schedule a time slot for testing.

Rite-Aid has partnered with Verily, and will use its Baseline COVID-19 Program to provide screening, scheduling, and return of results to participants for Rite-Aid testing sites.